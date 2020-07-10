Interior Health issues coronavirus advisory for downtown Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has issued an advisory regarding potential coronavirus exposure in downtown Kelowna after eight people tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Interior Health, people who attended gatherings in Kelowna’s downtown and waterfront areas, from June 25 to July 6, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health agency says the advisory “comes after IH’s communicable disease unit has been made aware of a number of positive COVID-19 cases attending private gatherings and visiting businesses (restaurants, bars, etc.) over these dates.”

It added that of specific concern were larger Canada Day and holiday weekend events.

Interior Health says public contact tracing is underway and, if it is made aware of potential exposures to COVID-19, the communicable disease unit will be reaching out directly to ask those individuals to self-isolate for 14 days.

“However, given the number of cases and potential locations involved,” said IH, “we are urging anyone who participated in events over these dates to monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Interior Health says the symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Interior Health says anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms is asked to get tested for COVID-19.

A list of testing and assessment centres is available here.

However, IH noted that testing is not recommended for people who have no symptoms.

Interior Health says COVID-19 precautions include:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people.

Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Interior Health says of the eight cases identified to date, six are in individuals who reside outside of the Interior Health region.

The health authority says it is working with other jurisdictions to determine the source of disease for these cases.