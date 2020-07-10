Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Major wreck leaves vehicles unrecognizable on Perimeter Highway

By Elisha Dacey Global News
A major crash on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor.
A major crash on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor. Submitted

A serious crash left two vehicles a mangled wreck on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor Avenue.

The crash happened Friday afternoon and involved a utility trailer, a blue truck and what looks like a silver sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash happened when two vehicles smashed into a utility trailer that had come off a truck in the westbound lane of the Perimeter Highway, said RCMP.

Trending Stories

RCMP said at least two people were taken to hospital in stable condition. There was no word on any other injuries.

More to come. 

Responders on the scene of a major crash on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor on Friday.
Responders on the scene of a major crash on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor on Friday. Submitted
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crashcar crash fermor avenue perimetercar crash winnipeg perimeterwinnipeg perimeter crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers