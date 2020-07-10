Major wreck leaves vehicles unrecognizable on Perimeter Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash left two vehicles a mangled wreck on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor Avenue.

The crash happened Friday afternoon and involved a utility trailer, a blue truck and what looks like a silver sedan.

Huge accident on the westbound lane of the perimeter at #1 highway. Two vehicles have almost breeched the median divider. Please consider alternative routes until this has been cleared. Crews are onsite now. @wpgpolice @TRAFFICwinnipeg @cityofwinnipeg #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/ekGxIquR7D — Markus Chambers (@MarkusAChambers) July 10, 2020

The crash happened when two vehicles smashed into a utility trailer that had come off a truck in the westbound lane of the Perimeter Highway, said RCMP.

RCMP said at least two people were taken to hospital in stable condition. There was no word on any other injuries.

Responders on the scene of a major crash on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor on Friday. Submitted