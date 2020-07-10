Major wreck leaves vehicles unrecognizable on Perimeter Highway

A serious crash left two vehicles a mangled wreck on the Perimeter Highway near Fermor Avenue.
The crash happened Friday afternoon and involved a utility trailer, a blue truck and what looks like a silver sedan.
The crash happened when two vehicles smashed into a utility trailer that had come off a truck in the westbound lane of the Perimeter Highway, said RCMP.
RCMP said at least two people were taken to hospital in stable condition. There was no word on any other injuries.
More to come.
