1 airlifted, 3 transported to hospital after Friday crash on QEII

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 10, 2020 3:55 pm
STARS Air Ambulance takes off from a crash site near Ponoka along the QEII highway in Alberta on July 10, 2020.
STARS Air Ambulance takes off from a crash site near Ponoka along the QEII highway in Alberta on July 10, 2020. Supplied: RCMP

Four people from Edmonton have been taken to hospital after a Friday morning crash on the Queen Elizabeth II highway.

Police were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. to the crash just north of Ponoka. A news release Friday afternoon said the car went off the highway onto the shoulder.

A vehicle is seen beside the QEII highway in central Alberta. RCMP were called to the collision the morning of July 10, 2020.
A vehicle is seen beside the QEII highway in central Alberta. RCMP were called to the collision the morning of July 10, 2020. Supplied: RCMP

All four people inside were taken to hospital. One person was taken via STARS Air Ambulance.

As of 1:45 p.m., traffic was down to one lane along the QEII southbound and was moving slowly, police said. The investigation and cleanup is expected to take several and traffic will be delayed until both are complete, according to the news release.

