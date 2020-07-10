1 airlifted, 3 transported to hospital after Friday crash on QEII

Four people from Edmonton have been taken to hospital after a Friday morning crash on the Queen Elizabeth II highway.
Police were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. to the crash just north of Ponoka. A news release Friday afternoon said the car went off the highway onto the shoulder.
All four people inside were taken to hospital. One person was taken via STARS Air Ambulance.
As of 1:45 p.m., traffic was down to one lane along the QEII southbound and was moving slowly, police said. The investigation and cleanup is expected to take several and traffic will be delayed until both are complete, according to the news release.
