Global News hosting Facebook Live with Premier John Horgan

Do you have any questions for B.C. Premier John Horgan?

Friday, July 10, is your chance.

Global News reporter Richard Zussman will be asking your questions live at 12:30 p.m. on the Global BC Facebook page. The discussion will be streamed above on the Global BC website as well.

The B.C. government is in the midst of making decisions around the province’s economic recovery as new job numbers indicate things are rebounding faster than expected.

Horgan is also leading the charge federally around what should be done about the restrictions at the US-Canada border.

