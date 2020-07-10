Menu

Politics

Global News hosting Facebook Live with Premier John Horgan

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 2:51 pm
B.C. Premier John Horgan provides the latest update on the COVID-19 response in the province during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. It will likely be next week before British Columbia further eases restrictions in place to fight COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.
Do you have any questions for B.C. Premier John Horgan?

Friday, July 10, is your chance.

Global News reporter Richard Zussman will be asking your questions live at 12:30 p.m. on the Global BC Facebook page. The discussion will be streamed above on the Global BC website as well.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: B.C. premier raises ‘Alaska loophole’ with feds amid U.S. vehicle sightings

The B.C. government is in the midst of making decisions around the province’s economic recovery as new job numbers indicate things are rebounding faster than expected.

Horgan is also leading the charge federally around what should be done about the restrictions at the US-Canada border.

