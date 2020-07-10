Menu

Canada

2 children receive treatment after testing positive for rabies in Charlotte County, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 3:25 pm
Global News file

Two children have tested positive for rabies following their handling of a baby raccoon on July 4.

A spokesperson for the province, Nick Brown, said the incident occurred in an individual’s yard in Charlotte County, N.B.

Read more: Rabies nearly always kills when symptoms show, health officer says after Canadian fatality

According to the province’s website, rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system of mammals.

This includes wild animals, such as raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes, as well as pets, like dogs, cats, horses and ferrets.

“Rabies is deadly for wild animals and family pets. The disease can also kill people if they are exposed to rabies and are not treated promptly,” the province said.

Read more: B.C. man dies of rabies, first confirmed human death in the province since 2003

Brown said the children have received treatment as a result of being exposed to the viral disease.

“We are reminding parents to teach their children not to handle wild animals and to enjoy them from a distance,” Brown said.

New BrunswickHealthRaccoonRabiesCharlotte CountyNick Brownviral disease
