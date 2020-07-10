Menu

Crime

Ottawa man arrested after flashing people in Uptown Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 2:36 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 39-year-old Ottawa man after he was allegedly caught flashing passersby in Uptown Waterloo early Friday morning.

They say officers were called to Fir Street at around 3:15 a.m. for reports of a man exposing himself.

Read more: Police investigate whether Waterloo University District peeping incidents are connected

Police say the man was charged with committing an indecent act.

Police add this is the second time this week they received a report of flashing within city limits.

Trending Stories

In an unrelated incident Wednesday, a woman reported that a man exposed himself to her as she walked down a path near Pineridge Road.

The man did not say a word as the incident occurred, according to the police report.

Read more: Waterloo police nab driver who replaced muffler with dryer vent

The woman said she also saw the man on the path a day earlier at the same time although he did not expose himself to her that time.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

