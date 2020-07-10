Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New COVID-19-related death reported in Waterloo Region, death toll reaches 117

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Coronavirus: WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission
WATCH: WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission

Waterloo Public Health reported the area’s first COVID-19-related death in nearly two weeks on Friday.

A spokesperson for the health unit told Global News that the victim was a man over the age of 80 who acquired the virus through community transmission.

Read more: What you should know about the face mask bylaws in Waterloo Region

 

The last fatality in the region associated with the coronavirus was reported on June 29.

The death toll has risen to 117 people, including 95 who were residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

Political conflict over Ontario long-term care funding
Political conflict over Ontario long-term care funding

Waterloo Public Health also reported two new positive tests for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,333.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It also announced that seven more people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 1,163.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There remain 53 active cases in the area, including 10 people who are in hospital with COVID-19-related illness.

Read more: 116 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 36,464

There have been 40,279 tests conducted in the area, an increase of 1,896 since the numbers were last updated on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Ontario introduces measures to give municipalities ‘new tools and supports’ amid economic crisis
Coronavirus: Ontario introduces measures to give municipalities ‘new tools and supports’ amid economic crisis

Ontario reported 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 36,464.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,710, as seven new deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusKitchener coronavirusWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Waterloo COVID-19 deathWaterloo COVID-19 total
Flyers
More weekly flyers