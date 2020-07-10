Teenage girl dies from injuries after being struck by a car in Debden, Sask.

A teenage girl has died from her injuries after being struck by a car in northern Saskatchewan.
Big River RCMP said the 15-year-old girl was struck early Tuesday morning on 2nd Avenue in Debden.
She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she later succumbed to her injuries. Her name has not been released by police.
RCMP said a 17-year-old boy has been identified as the driver.
No charges have been laid and Big River RCMP said they continue to investigate with the help of a forensic reconstructionist.
Debden is roughly 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
