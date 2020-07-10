Tense standoff at Richmond townhouse complex ends with man in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody Friday after a tense standoff in Richmond, B.C., that lasted more than 12 hours.

An emergency reponse team surrounded a townhouse complex in the area of Gilley Road near Westminster Highway after police received a weapons complaint around 5 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing loud noises that may have been flash-bangs and the windows of one of the units appear to have been blown out.

Police used a loudspeaker to urge the person to come out. Several police cruisers and at least one ambulance blocked off the area.

A sign posted to two doors at the complex told occupants that tear gas and pepper spray were used during the incident.

RCMP say the incident remains under investigation.

More to come…