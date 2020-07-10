116 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 36,464

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 36,464.

Ontario has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,710, as seven new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 32,155 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,636,171 tests so far for the virus. This is up 27,484 tests from the previous day.

Friday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 23 new cases, Peel Region with 35 and York Region with 14 more cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The report also highlights that Windsor-Essex, which has been at the centre of farm outbreaks among migrant workers, reported an additional 10 cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or five or fewer new cases.

“Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units — every region except Peel, York, Toronto and Windsor-Essex — are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Friday morning.

“With 178 more resolved (cases) today, Ontario is reporting fewer active cases than seen at any point in April, pre-peak.”

With 178 more resolved today, Ontario is reporting fewer active cases than seen at any point in April, pre-peak. Nearly 27,500 #COVID19 tests were processed as our positivity rate remains at all-time lows. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

16,803 people are male.

19,379 people are female.

1,834 people are 19 and under.

10,769 people are 20 to 39.

11,057 people are 40 to 59.

6,837 people are 60 to 79.

5,958 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 25,668 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

Ontario has 117 patients (down by six from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 34 patients in an intensive care unit (up by three) and 24 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,833 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario and there are 22 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 137 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 204 cases among staff.

Story continues below advertisement