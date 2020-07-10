Premier Doug Ford to thank workers at businesses for working during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford will make multiple public appearances at businesses today to thank Ontario workers for their service during the pandemic.

Ford’s day will start at a skylight manufacturing company in Woodbridge, Ont., where the premier is set to make an announcement alongside Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development.

The premier’s daily press conference is set to take place at the manufacturing company.

He’ll then tour a Toronto-based textile company that retooled its facility to start producing face masks.

The premier will then visit a bakery in Toronto’s west end to serve customers through a take window built by the shop.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford’s last event is scheduled at 4 p.m. when he’ll tour a dairy and food plant that ramped up production to meet customer needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.

1:08 Coronavirus: Ford says it’s unknown when province will enter Stage 3 reopening Coronavirus: Ford says it’s unknown when province will enter Stage 3 reopening