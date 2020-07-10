Menu

Canada

Premier Doug Ford to thank workers at businesses for working during COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2020 7:50 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Health Minister Christine Elliott walk to the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto, Monday, April 27, 2020.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Health Minister Christine Elliott walk to the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto, Monday, April 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford will make multiple public appearances at businesses today to thank Ontario workers for their service during the pandemic.

Ford’s day will start at a skylight manufacturing company in Woodbridge, Ont., where the premier is set to make an announcement alongside Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development.

The premier’s daily press conference is set to take place at the manufacturing company.

Read more: Masks, face coverings now mandatory indoors in Peel and Durham regions

He’ll then tour a Toronto-based textile company that retooled its facility to start producing face masks.

The premier will then visit a bakery in Toronto’s west end to serve customers through a take window built by the shop.

Ford’s last event is scheduled at 4 p.m. when he’ll tour a dairy and food plant that ramped up production to meet customer needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
