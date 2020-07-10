Couple sprayed in face with unknown substance, Ancaster, Ont., teen arrested: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is facing assault charges after what Hamilton police say were two unprovoked attacks.

Police say just after 7:30 p.m. on July 4, a 17-year-old boy walked up to a car that was parked at Ancaster Meadow Public School on Kitty Murray Lane in Ancaster, Ont., and allegedly sprayed two people with what was believed to be Mace.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

About two hours earlier, police allege the same boy was riding an e-bike when he approached a resident as he exited his car in a driveway in the area of Stonehenge Drive and Thoroughbred Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspect approached the man and threatened to spray him with Mace while holding the can in his direction.

According to police, the suspect did not spray the man and left the area on his e-bike.

Detectives say they canvassed the area and obtained surveillance video that identified the suspect and led to the boy’s arrest.

The teenager has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.