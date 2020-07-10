Coronavirus: Kingston-area public health wants government to extend U.S. border closure

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is urging the federal and provincial governments to continue the border shutdown.

A letter from the board of health calls the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States “poorly controlled” echoing statements made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the end of June.

“I’m so proud of the people of Ontario versus that of the south of the border where they go hog wild and don’t care about anything,” said Ford.

In the letter supporting the continued border closure, local medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said that reopening the border too soon would increase the risk of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

The letter also acknowledged the economic impacts that the area has faced due to the lack of American visitors.

“While there are many economic and social advantages of reopening the border, the KFL&A board of health will continue to support the premier of Ontario and the prime minister of Canada to keep the border closed,” wrote Public Health.

“It may be a danger to Canadians given the poorly controlled COVID-19 situation in the U.S.”

The border is currently open to essential travel, such as transport truck deliveries.

The ban on non-essential travel that Washington and Ottawa agreed on months ago is set to expire on July 31.

