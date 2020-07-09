Winnipeg Jets’ players back in the city and set to return to ice

After four months off, the Winnipeg Jets are a step closer to returning to action.
The Jets announced on Thursday they have started the NHL’s Phase 2 Return to Play Plan. The move allows players to workout in small groups at the Bell MTS Iceplex with a maximum of six players participating at one time.
Neither fans or the media are allowed to attend the on-ice sessions.
According to a spokesperson for the club, all Jets’ players are now back in Winnipeg. Players taking part in phase two are participating on a voluntary basis.
The Jets are expected to open training camp on Monday to kick off the NHL’s Phase 3 Return to Play protocols. But camp can’t begin until both the NHL’s Board of Governors and the NHL Players’ Association ratify both the Return to Play Plan and the new collective bargaining agreement.
The Jets will travel to their hub city for the playoffs on July 26, and will face the Calgary Flames in a best-of-five qualifying round starting the first week of August.
