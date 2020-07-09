Winnipeg Jets’ players back in the city and set to return to ice

Send this page to someone via email

After four months off, the Winnipeg Jets are a step closer to returning to action.

The Jets announced on Thursday they have started the NHL’s Phase 2 Return to Play Plan. The move allows players to workout in small groups at the Bell MTS Iceplex with a maximum of six players participating at one time.

#NHLJets facilities at Bell MTS Iceplex have opened to the NHL’s Phase 2 Return to Play protocols. Stay tuned to the club’s social media platforms for videos and pictures from practice. Please be reminded these sessions are not open to the media or public. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) July 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Neither fans or the media are allowed to attend the on-ice sessions.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Letestu nominated for Masterton Trophy

According to a spokesperson for the club, all Jets’ players are now back in Winnipeg. Players taking part in phase two are participating on a voluntary basis.

The Jets are expected to open training camp on Monday to kick off the NHL’s Phase 3 Return to Play protocols. But camp can’t begin until both the NHL’s Board of Governors and the NHL Players’ Association ratify both the Return to Play Plan and the new collective bargaining agreement.

Just 4⃣ DAYS until TRAINING CAMP begins❗️ pic.twitter.com/tklRedZVXN — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets will travel to their hub city for the playoffs on July 26, and will face the Calgary Flames in a best-of-five qualifying round starting the first week of August.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets Captain Blake Wheeler on ‘standing up’ to racism, and the NHL’s return