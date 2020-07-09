2 new Nova Scotian judges appointed to provincial and family court

Cromwell and Borden will sit on both the provincial court and the family court.

The provincial court presides over serious offence charges under the Criminal Code. On the other hand, family court provides a forum to hear family issues, including parenting and support, and child protection matters.

“Mr. Borden and Ms. Cromwell have both made outstanding contributions to the legal profession,” said Mark Furey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a press release.

“Nova Scotians are fortunate to have individuals of their character and experience who will preside over provincial and family court matters.”

In a statement, the province said Cromwell was called to the Nova Scotia bar on Oct. 1, 1999 and was appointed as Queen’s counsel in March 2018.

Before her appointment, Cromwell was a managing lawyer, Legal Services Division, Department of Justice and on secondment to the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University as the acting director of the Indigenous Blacks and Mi’kmaq Initiative.

Cromwell was also president of the Nova Scotia Chapter of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers. She has held numerous volunteer positions with the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society over the years

The province stated that Borden was called to the Nova Scotia bar on Nov. 7, 2003 and was appointed as Queen’s counsel in February 2020.

He was a senior Crown attorney, Public Prosecution Service, Special Prosecution Section.

Borden was also the president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys’ Association, vice-chair of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society Hearing Committee, past member of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society Racial Equity Committee and part-time instructor at the Schulich School of Law.

With the appointments of Cromwell and Borden, the province said the provincial and family courts retain a full complement of 32 full-time sitting judges and 11 part-time judges and maintain gender parity on the bench.