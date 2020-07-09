Cannabis NB reports higher sales and profits in first quarter figures

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick’s government-owned cannabis retailer is reporting a profit of 1.4 million dollars during its first quarter this fiscal year.

Cannabis NB says total sales for the three-month period ending June 28 were 16.3 million dollars – up almost 79 per cent from the same period last year.

READ MORE: Cannabis NB CEO expects Crown corporation to be profitable this year as potential sale looms

CEO Patrick Parent says the turnaround is the result of aggressive cost-cutting measures, renegotiating prices with suppliers and the addition of weekly promotions.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the finances will be considered as part of a review underway to decide whether to privatize the corporation.

Eight companies submitted proposals, but the review has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New Brunswick moves to privatize Cannabis NB

Higgs says he expects a decision by the end of August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.