Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Cannabis

Cannabis NB reports higher sales and profits in first quarter figures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2020 11:59 am
The exterior of a Cannabis NB retail store is shown in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday October 16, 2018.
The exterior of a Cannabis NB retail store is shown in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday October 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick’s government-owned cannabis retailer is reporting a profit of 1.4 million dollars during its first quarter this fiscal year.

Cannabis NB says total sales for the three-month period ending June 28 were 16.3 million dollars – up almost 79 per cent from the same period last year.

READ MORE: Cannabis NB CEO expects Crown corporation to be profitable this year as potential sale looms

CEO Patrick Parent says the turnaround is the result of aggressive cost-cutting measures, renegotiating prices with suppliers and the addition of weekly promotions.

Trending Stories

Premier Blaine Higgs says the finances will be considered as part of a review underway to decide whether to privatize the corporation.

Eight companies submitted proposals, but the review has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New Brunswick moves to privatize Cannabis NB

Higgs says he expects a decision by the end of August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Blaine HiggsPremierNew Brunswick GovernmentPremier Blaine HiggsCannabis NBCannabis NB salesCEO Patrick Parent
Flyers
More weekly flyers