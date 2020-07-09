Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 12:23 pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Ont.

The federal weather agency says conditions are “favourable” for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain and large hail.

Read more: Hot weather to continue for rest of week in Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says the main threat from the thunderstorms is heavy rain exceeding 50 millimetres in an hour in isolated areas.

The Office of the Fire Marshal recommends to take cover immediately if there’s threatening weather.

Severe thunderstorm hits Toronto area causing flooding, power outages
Severe thunderstorm hits Toronto area causing flooding, power outages
