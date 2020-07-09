Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Ont.

The federal weather agency says conditions are “favourable” for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain and large hail.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says the main threat from the thunderstorms is heavy rain exceeding 50 millimetres in an hour in isolated areas.

The Office of the Fire Marshal recommends to take cover immediately if there’s threatening weather.

