Crown land in Burleigh Falls closed due to unsafe conditions: Ministry of Natural Resources

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared Crown land adjacent to the Burleigh Falls waterfalls closed to the public effective Thursday.

The ministry informed Peterborough County OPP and Selwyn Township of the decision, which was based on a large increase in visitors to the falls. The ministry and OPP say it has resulted in numerous complaints involving liquor consumption, parking violations, excessive noise, littering, outdoor urinating/defecating and mischief.

The ministry says it has declared the area unsafe and that it will be closed to the public until further notice.

OPP say officers and the ministry will be enforcing the closure.

Story continues below advertisement

Vehicles will be towed and provincial offence notices will be issued to those found in contravention of the closure.

Burleigh Falls is a popular tourist destination located about 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

For inquiries on the closure, contact the MNRF Peterborough district office at 705-755-2001.

More to come.

2:22 Weekend visitors to Peterborough County leaving mess behind Weekend visitors to Peterborough County leaving mess behind