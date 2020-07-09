Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Environment

Crown land in Burleigh Falls closed due to unsafe conditions: Ministry of Natural Resources

By Greg Davis Global News
A cry for help from residents of Burleigh Falls
WATCH: Peterborough County OPP will be stepping up patrols in the Burleigh Falls area after a messy situation over the weekend. Hundreds of day-trippers from the GTA invaded the popular tourist spot, leaving behind piles and garbage and a bad feeling among the locals.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared Crown land adjacent to the Burleigh Falls waterfalls closed to the public effective Thursday.

The ministry informed Peterborough County OPP and Selwyn Township of the decision, which was based on a large increase in visitors to the falls. The ministry and OPP say it has resulted in numerous complaints involving liquor consumption, parking violations, excessive noise, littering, outdoor urinating/defecating and mischief.

Read more: 3 face charges after vehicle damaged with baseball bats, golf clubs at Burleigh Falls

The ministry says it has declared the area unsafe and that it will be closed to the public until further notice.

Trending Stories

OPP say officers and the ministry will be enforcing the closure.

Story continues below advertisement

Vehicles will be towed and provincial offence notices will be issued to those found in contravention of the closure.

Burleigh Falls is a popular tourist destination located about 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

For inquiries on the closure, contact the MNRF Peterborough district office at 705-755-2001.

More to come.

Weekend visitors to Peterborough County leaving mess behind
Weekend visitors to Peterborough County leaving mess behind
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GTAPeterborough CountySelwyn Townshipministry of natural resources and forestryministry of natural resourcesBurleigh FallsBurleigh Falls closedCrown land Burleigh FallsGTA daytripper
Flyers
More weekly flyers