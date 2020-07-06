Menu

Crime

3 face charges after vehicle damaged with baseball bats, golf clubs at Burleigh Falls

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough County OPP arrested three men following an altercation between two groups swimming at Burleigh Falls.
Peterborough County OPP arrested three men following an altercation between two groups swimming at Burleigh Falls. Don Mitchell / Global News

Three people face multiple charges include weapons-related offences following an altercation at Burleigh Falls in Selwyn Township, Ont., on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to reports that a group of men was allegedly damaging a vehicle with baseball bats and golf clubs following an altercation between two groups swimming at Burleigh Falls just north of the village of Lakefield.

OPP say the suspects left the area before officers arrived but were located in the Young’s Point area and arrested.

Allan Strong, 18, Oshawa, was charged with:

  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Failure to properly wear a seatbelt
  • Littering on a highway
  • Driving a motor vehicle without validation on plate
  • Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available
  • Novice driver – Blood-alcohol concentration above zero
Jeffrey Chessman, 21, of Ajax, was charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and passenger failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

Randy Chessman, 25, of Ajax, was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count each of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose; being intoxicated in a public place and consuming liquor in other than licensed premises, residence or a private place.

All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8, OPP said Monday.

