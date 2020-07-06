3 face charges after vehicle damaged with baseball bats, golf clubs at Burleigh Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face multiple charges include weapons-related offences following an altercation at Burleigh Falls in Selwyn Township, Ont., on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to reports that a group of men was allegedly damaging a vehicle with baseball bats and golf clubs following an altercation between two groups swimming at Burleigh Falls just north of the village of Lakefield.

OPP say the suspects left the area before officers arrived but were located in the Young’s Point area and arrested.

Allan Strong, 18, Oshawa, was charged with:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Failure to properly wear a seatbelt

Littering on a highway

Driving a motor vehicle without validation on plate

Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Novice driver – Blood-alcohol concentration above zero

Jeffrey Chessman, 21, of Ajax, was charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and passenger failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

Randy Chessman, 25, of Ajax, was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count each of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose; being intoxicated in a public place and consuming liquor in other than licensed premises, residence or a private place.

All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8, OPP said Monday.

