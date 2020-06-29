Lindsay, Ont., man arrested after man struck in the head with a rock: police

A Lindsay man faces assault charges following an altercation at a home on Friday morning.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported altercation between two men at a residence.
Police discovered a man in the home with a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The investigation determined the victim had been struck several times in the head with a rock by a man who was still in the residence.
Trending Stories
John Tyler Stevens, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20, police stated Monday.
Rally for prisoners’ rights at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments