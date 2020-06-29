Lindsay, Ont., man arrested after man struck in the head with a rock: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man faces assault charges following an altercation at a home on Friday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported altercation between two men at a residence.

Police discovered a man in the home with a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation determined the victim had been struck several times in the head with a rock by a man who was still in the residence.

John Tyler Stevens, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20, police stated Monday.

