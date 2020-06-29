Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay, Ont., man arrested after man struck in the head with a rock: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 12:39 pm
A Lindsay man faces assault charges following an altercation at a residence.
A Lindsay man faces assault charges following an altercation at a residence. Getty Images

A Lindsay man faces assault charges following an altercation at a home on Friday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported altercation between two men at a residence.

Read more: 2nd arrest made in Aylmer Street assault investigation in Peterborough

Police discovered a man in the home with a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation determined the victim had been struck several times in the head with a rock by a man who was still in the residence.

Trending Stories

John Tyler Stevens, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20, police stated Monday.

Rally for prisoners’ rights at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay
Rally for prisoners’ rights at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha Lakeslindsayassault with a weaponLindsay crimeassault with a rock
Flyers
More weekly flyers