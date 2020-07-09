‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing after possible drowning in California lake

Send this page to someone via email

Actress and singer Naya Rivera, best known for her role on the television series Glee, is missing after possibly drowning in a California lake, police said late Wednesday.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office identified Rivera, 33, as the person reported missing in Lake Piru, which lies roughly an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

After hours of searching the lake with no sign of Rivera, officials said the search would resume at first light Thursday morning.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Local media reported that Rivera rented a boat Wednesday afternoon with her four-year-old son. Hours later, the boy was found in the boat by himself.

CBS Los Angeles said the boy told investigators the pair had been swimming, but Rivera couldn’t get back in the boat.

Rivera rose to stardom in the role of cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, whom she played throughout the show’s run between 2009 and 2015. She later launched a singing career while continuing as an actress.

Global News has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for more information.