Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing after possible drowning in California lake

By Sean Boynton Global News
Naya Rivera at arrivals for 23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC, Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York, NY March 24, 2012.
Naya Rivera at arrivals for 23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC, Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York, NY March 24, 2012. Photo By: F. Burton Patrick/Everett Collection

Actress and singer Naya Rivera, best known for her role on the television series Glee, is missing after possibly drowning in a California lake, police said late Wednesday.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office identified Rivera, 33, as the person reported missing in Lake Piru, which lies roughly an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

After hours of searching the lake with no sign of Rivera, officials said the search would resume at first light Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Local media reported that Rivera rented a boat Wednesday afternoon with her four-year-old son. Hours later, the boy was found in the boat by himself.

Trending Stories

CBS Los Angeles said the boy told investigators the pair had been swimming, but Rivera couldn’t get back in the boat.

Read more: Lea Michele apologizes after ‘Glee’ co-star accuses her of ‘traumatic microaggressions’

Rivera rose to stardom in the role of cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, whom she played throughout the show’s run between 2009 and 2015. She later launched a singing career while continuing as an actress.

Global News has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CaliforniaDrowningVentura CountyNaya Riveracalifornia drowninglake pirunaya rivera drownnaya rivera drowningnaya rivera gleenaya rivera lakenaya rivera missingnaya rivera sonventura county sheriff
Flyers
More weekly flyers