Kingston police looking for owner of stolen antique bibles

Police are looking for the the owner of two antique bibles they believe were stolen from their rightful owner.

The first is an Oxford Holy Bible from 1804, found in a Benson and Hedges cigar box. The second is a white-covered King James Holy Bible in a wooden box that also contained rosary prayer beads with an ornate medallion and metal cross.

Police say the two bibles were discovered with other stolen property in the east end this week. Officers believe the bibles were stolen recently.

Police are asking the owner of the bibles to contact Det. Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.

Police released the following photos of the two religious texts and the rosary:

