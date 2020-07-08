Northeastern New Brunswick man facing charges in connection with home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man from northeastern New Brunswick is facing charges in connection with a home invasion on Thursday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the armed robbery in Bouctouche, N.B., shortly after 10:50 p.m.

Police say a man walked into the home on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Street armed with several weapons and demanded money from four people inside.

Two of the people inside were assaulted, according to police, and the suspect left the home with an unknown amount of cash.

The victims were treated at the home for minor injuries.

The next day, with help from the Miramichi Police Force, Mathieu Myers was arrested without incident at a residence on Queen Street in Miramichi, N.B.

Investigators searched the building and say they located two firearms, bear spray and a stolen vehicle outside.

Myers appeared in court by way of a tele-remand on Saturday, where he was charged with robbery with a firearm.

He was remanded into custody and appeared in court again on Tuesday to face charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and being unlawfully in a dwelling house

Myers was again remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to Moncton provincial court on Friday for a bail hearing.