Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Opposition parties call on Ford to mandate air conditioning in long-term care homes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2020 1:51 pm
NDP leader Andrea Horwath, left, asks Ontario Premier Doug Ford questions as they sit in the legislature at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
NDP leader Andrea Horwath, left, asks Ontario Premier Doug Ford questions as they sit in the legislature at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

TORONTO – Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to make good on comments criticizing the owners of long-term care homes that lack air conditioning.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Ford should change the Long-Term Care Act to mandate A/C in long-term care residents’ bedrooms.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner says he would support such an amendment.

Read more: Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasts long-term care homes without air conditioning

On Tuesday, Ford tore into long-term care homes without air conditioning, saying he’d speak to the owners directly about rectifying the situation.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He said he’d “like to stick them in the room for 24 hours at 30C heat (and) see how they like it,” but stopped short of suggesting any changes to law or regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

As it stands, the Long-Term Care Act does not require air conditioning, but says homes without it must have a “cooling plan” in place.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesDoug FordAndrea HorwathOntario long-term care homesLong-Term Care Homes ACLong-term care homes air conditioners
Flyers
More weekly flyers