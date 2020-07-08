Opposition parties call on Ford to mandate air conditioning in long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to make good on comments criticizing the owners of long-term care homes that lack air conditioning.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Ford should change the Long-Term Care Act to mandate A/C in long-term care residents’ bedrooms.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner says he would support such an amendment.

On Tuesday, Ford tore into long-term care homes without air conditioning, saying he’d speak to the owners directly about rectifying the situation.

He said he’d “like to stick them in the room for 24 hours at 30C heat (and) see how they like it,” but stopped short of suggesting any changes to law or regulations.

As it stands, the Long-Term Care Act does not require air conditioning, but says homes without it must have a “cooling plan” in place.

Mr. Ford says he didn’t know until today that long-term care homes don’t all have air conditioning, and some are sweltering. If Ford brings in a bill tomorrow to require AC in all long-term care homes we will pass it in five minutes flat. What do you say, Mr. Ford? — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) July 7, 2020