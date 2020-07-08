Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the greater Montreal area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning residents in the greater Montreal area to watch out for severe thunderstorms this Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

The website warns that “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

It suggests that residents should prepare for the severe weather and stay indoors.

In addition, a heat warning was also released on Wednesday advising people to stay cool and drink water as much as possible.

The heatwave is set to last through Saturday.

“Temperatures will exceed the 30-degree mark during the day and shouldn’t drop below 20 degrees at night,” it indicates. “The combined temperature and humidity values will produce humidex values of 40.”

Environment Canada advises to check on older family members this week and watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Animals and children should never be left inside a parked car, according to the website.