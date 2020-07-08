Menu

Crime

Police search for suspect in string of break and enters in northwest Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 11:38 am
The Calgary Police Service's headquarters building is shown in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A Calgary woman has been charged with an assault on her 11-month-old daughter nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Calgary police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in six break ins in northwest Calgary since mid June.

On June 14, police said a man broke into three businesses in the Crowfoot and Royal Oaks areas and stole cash from charity bins and tills in the stores.

The break ins happened at Chicken on the Way, Starbucks and Joey Restaurant.

Read more: Calgary police arrest suspect in nearly 20 break and enters

On July 1, police said another three businesses in the Crowfoot area, including Edges Salon and Spa, Petland and Marks were broken into at around 3 a.m.

Cash was also stolen from all the locations and police believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police are searching for the suspect who is described at five feet and 10 inches tall with a medium build and was wearing camouflage pants, light coloured shoes and fluorescent work gloves.

Calgary police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in six different break-ins in northwest Calgary.
Calgary police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in six different break-ins in northwest Calgary. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

