Employee at Surrey, B.C., McDonald’s tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at a McDonald’s restaurant in Surrey has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.

The person last worked at the location at 17960 56 Avenue in Cloverdale on July 1 from noon to 4 p.m.

The restaurant said Tuesday that it has been temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitation. All staff members who may have had close contact with that employee have been asked to quarantine.

Anyone who visited the restaurant during that time is being asked to keep an eye on their symptoms.

A Vancouver strip club shut down briefly Monday after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That person is now in isolation along with another staff member as a safety precaution. The strip club reopened with the approval of Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH).

VCH notified the public Monday of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the bar and nightclub areas of the Hotel Belmont on Nelson Street on the evenings of June 27 and June 29.

Health officials say anyone who went to the hotel on those days should monitor themselves for a two-week period. As long as they remain healthy and don’t develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate.

— With files from Emily Lazatin