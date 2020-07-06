Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 4:58 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry tours Vancouver murals in namesake pink Fluevog heels
B.C.'s top doctor was spotted wearing her Fluevogs on Friday while touring the murals of gratitude in Vancouver's Gastown. The pink shoes were created for Dr. Bonnie Henry and quickly sold out online, with proceeds benefiting Food Bank Canada.

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, during the latest update, health officials announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The province revised its number of total cases down to 2,947, after identifying six cases as being residents of other provinces.

The number of active cases in B.C. stands at 162 as of Friday. Of those cases, 19 were in hospital and two were in intensive care.

B.C. officials release July 3 COVID-19 numbers
B.C. officials release July 3 COVID-19 numbers

Over the weekend, Providence Health Care reported three new deaths at Holy Family Hospital, the last long-term care home in the Vancouver Coastal Health region with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers