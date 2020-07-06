B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, during the latest update, health officials announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The province revised its number of total cases down to 2,947, after identifying six cases as being residents of other provinces.

The number of active cases in B.C. stands at 162 as of Friday. Of those cases, 19 were in hospital and two were in intensive care.

Over the weekend, Providence Health Care reported three new deaths at Holy Family Hospital, the last long-term care home in the Vancouver Coastal Health region with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

