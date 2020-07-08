Coronavirus: Eatonville Care Centre declares COVID-19 outbreak officially over

Send this page to someone via email

The Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke has declared its COVID-19 outbreak officially over on Tuesday.

The centre said Toronto Public Health confirmed all positive cases have been resolved for both staff and residents.

“Today’s positive news would not be possible without our staff who showed tremendous dedication and compassion over these past few months. I am so proud of our team,” said executive director Evelyn MacDonald in a press release Tuesday night.

To ensure another outbreak does not happen, MacDonald said all of the infection prevention and control measures that were put in place previously, will remain in place moving forward.

She said staff will continue to wear personal protective equipment and daily screenings will be conducted.

“I want to recognize how difficult this has been for the families of our residents,” MacDonald continued. “Eatonville is not just a long-term care facility, it is a home.

“Families have endured many difficult months, and some are mourning a terrible loss. We share in this sorrow and want families to know we will continue to support them as we enter this new phase.” Tweet This

The Ontario government recently announced that visits could begin again at retirement and long-term care homes, however, most visits need to be conducted outdoors.

The Canadian military was also deployed to the centre in order to help the home with its outbreak, but have have since left.

As of Wednesday, Ontario reported 36,178 coronavirus cases and 2,700 deaths. A total of 1,822 residents in long-term care homes have died, as well seven staff members associated with the homes

