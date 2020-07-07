Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file photo of the Greater Vancouver Zoo.
A file photo of the Greater Vancouver Zoo. Global News

The Greater Vancouver Zoo says it is now home to three grizzly bear cubs that would have otherwise been euthanized.

It says in a statement the cubs from Alberta were orphaned when their mother was shot by hunters.

The zoo says the triplets are adapting well to their new surroundings and are having fun discovering their new habitat while the zookeepers have been enjoying caring for the curious cubs.

It says grizzly bear babies typically stay with their mother for three years before heading out on their own so these cubs will require special care.

READ MORE: Bear population attempting to live alongside people, but it’s not enough: study

Trending Stories

It says the public will be invited to name the three bear cubs in an online contest, although no date was given.

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo says it has a history of being a home for rescued animals including cougars and a lion.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about bears.

The Calgary Zoo welcomes a trio of orphaned grizzly bear cubs
© 2020 The Canadian Press
AnimalsBearbearsHuntingGrizzly BearGrizzly BearsAlberta bearsGreater Vancouver ZooGrizzly bear cubsAlbertz grizzly bear cubsAlbertz grizzly bears
Flyers
More weekly flyers