Alberta government bill proposes major changes to union strike rules and funding

The Alberta government is proposing major changes to rules governing unions, including limits on where and how striking workers can picket.

Labour Minister Jason Copping says a bill now before the legislature is needed to restore the balance in a workplace that he says was tilted too far in favour of unions under the former NDP government.

Copping’s bill would prohibit any picketing that interfered with anyone coming and going across picket lines.

Secondary pickets at locations other than at the direct employer involved would need the OK from Alberta’s Labour Relations Board.

If the bill passes, union members would have the option of saying no to having any of their union dues directed to political parties.

Employers would also have more latitude to hire 13- and 14-year-olds to do certain jobs in the food service industry or in light janitorial work.

