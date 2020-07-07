Menu

Crime

Increase in fake guns poses real risk, Vancouver police warn

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 4:34 pm
Police says in the first six months of this year they've seen a 107 per cent increase in the number of replica guns, compared to two years ago.
Police says in the first six months of this year they've seen a 107 per cent increase in the number of replica guns, compared to two years ago. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are warning of a dramatic increase in replica guns on the city’s streets.

Police say in the first six months of this year, they’ve seen a 107-per cent increase in the number of replica guns compared to two years ago.

Most of the seizures have been on the Downtown Eastside and in Yaletown and the majority are from people with criminal records.

Replica guns are legal to buy and sell but not when they’re used for illegal purposes.

“You can’t carry it as a concealed weapon, you can’t hide it in your waistband and carry it, keeping in mind a ‘weapon’ definition is anything meant to intimidate,” Insp. Lisa Byrne said.

Vancouver police say they don’t know why there has been such an increase, but say they are working with government to further limit the places where it’s legal to possess a replica gun.

