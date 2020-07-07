Menu

Crime

Police investigate whether Waterloo University District peeping incidents are connected

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating whether several different prowling incidents reported in the University District in Waterloo over the past two years are related.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday when a man was spotted peaking into a ground floor window on Hickory Street West just after midnight, police said.

Read more: Peeping Tom spotted lurking in Waterloo: police

This follows on the heels of an incident reported on June 22 on nearby Clayfield Avenue. Police say a man was spotted roaming back in forth between the bedroom and bathroom windows while peering at a woman inside at a home.

At least three other incidents were reported on Hickory Street in 2019 as well. On Sept. 26 of last year, police say a man was spotted holding a phone up to a window at 11:35 p.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Peeping Tom spotted in Waterloo’s university district: police

On Feb. 4, two other incidents on the same street were reported to police.

“We’ve received one report of a male peering through a bedroom window and another incident of an unknown person entering a home through an unlocked door and (startling) a resident who was asleep,” Const. Ashley Dietrich said at the time.

Read more: Police urge caution after 2nd late-night incident reported in Waterloo’s university district

Police told Global News on Tuesday that they have not yet connected the incidents.

“We haven’t been able to link the incidents,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News through email. “That will, however, be part of the investigation.”

