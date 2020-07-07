Coronavirus: Cases hold at 202 in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, Northumberland counties

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, maintaining 202 cases overall since Friday.

Another two cases were reported resolved in the City of Kawartha Lakes, bringing the total to 147 out of their 171 cases. The health unit released its update at 1 p.m. but notes data may be 25 hours behind “real-time” data.

There are now five cases in the municipality which are deemed high-risk contacts, two fewer than reported Monday. High-risk contacts are defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Twenty-eight of the 32 deaths related to COVID-19 were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Northumberland County reports all 21 cases are now resolved while Haliburton County’s nine of the 10 cases are resolved.

Both counties had one case which required hospitalized care and have not reported any deaths.

Of the health unit’s 202 cases, 177 are now resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

