Crime

Winnipeg records 21st homicide of the year after assault on Maryland Street

By Elisha Dacey Global News
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

An assault in Winnipeg’s West End has led to the city’s 21st homicide of the year.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Maryland Street at about 6 p.m. on Monday, where they found a man who had been killed during an apparent assault.

The man, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The WPS Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

