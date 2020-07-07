Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters.

READ MORE: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro says lungs are ‘clean’ after COVID-19 test

“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said.

This comes a day after the president said his lungs were “clean” after taking a COVID-19 test. Local media reported he had symptoms associated with the respiratory disease.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the impact of the virus, even as Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 related deaths, according to official data on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come