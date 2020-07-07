Over 3 dozen firearms seized after traffic stop in Mississauga: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say over three dozen firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Mississauga last month.

Police said on June 25 around 4:20 a.m., officers stopped a car in the area of City Centre Drive and Robert Speck Parkway.

Officers said during the stop, two firearms, two airsoft guns, ammunition, and fentanyl were all seized.

Rafael Lopes, 51, from Collingwood was arrested charged with several offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an opioid, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police said following the traffic stop, search warrants were carried out at a home in Collingwood and Toronto, leading to the seizure of 34 more guns.

Story continues below advertisement

Eighteen pistols and 11 long guns were allegedly found at the Collingwood home; one pistol and four long guns were allegedly found at the Toronto residence.

Police said a suspicious package was located at the Collingwood home, but it was later determined to not be a threat.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.