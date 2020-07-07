Uber launches service in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A major player in the ridesharing industry is hitting Winnipeg streets Tuesday morning.

U.S.-based Uber is finally launching its service for Winnipeg passengers at City Hall at 11 a.m.

Uber was engaged in a long negotiation process with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), before receiving its dispatcher licence from the City of Winnipeg in June.

Although ridesharing legislation in Winnipeg went through in 2018, Uber resisted entering the market due to MPI’s regulations around vehicle-for-hire coverage, which requires drivers to choose from four different time slots, as opposed to blanket coverage as seen in other parts of the country.

Months of behind-the-scenes negotiations paved the way for Uber to finally apply to operate in the city in May.

“We never stopped having conversations with them, and I think the more conversation we had, it was testimony to the fact that both parties were willing to understand each other,” MPI’s Brian Smiley told 680 CJOB in the spring.

“I believe that Uber has gone on record to say they feel more comfortable with the model we have in place, they have a better understanding of it, and consequently, they made the decision to do business in the Winnipeg market.”

