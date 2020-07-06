Menu

Politics

National security law for Hong Kong is ‘lenient,’ Carrie Lam says

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 6, 2020 10:20 pm
Hong Kong: Trudeau strongly condemns new national security law
WATCH: Trudeau strongly condemns new national security law

Hong Kong‘s national security law imposed by Beijing last week is lenient, not strict, the city’s leader Carrie Lam said.

Read more: Hong Kong ‘very disappointed’ over Canada’s suspension of extradition treaty: officials

The sweeping legislation prohibits what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison for offenders.

China warns of additional action in response to Canada suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty
China warns of additional action in response to Canada suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty

Late on Monday, Hong Kong released additional details of the law for the former British colony, saying security forces had overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the city.

© 2020 Reuters
