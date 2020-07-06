Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 30 cases confirmed among workers at Vaughan mushroom farm

By Ryan Rocca Global News
How waste water could provide clues for COVID-19 research
WATCH ABOVE: A faster way to detect clusters of COVID-19 infections in the population is critical to prepare for the pandemic's second wave. Mike Drolet explains how waste water plays a pivotal role in helping researchers and public health officials catch those outbreaks sooner. (June 27)

York Region Public Health (YRPH) officials say they’re investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases among workers at a mushroom farm in Vaughan.

Officials said they were first notified of a case at Ravine Mushroom Farm in the area of Pine Valley Drive and King Vaughan Road on June 27.

There are now a total of 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the facility.

Read more: 154 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 35,948

“YRPH conducted risk assessments on the activities of these individuals while at work and determined the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the general public is low,” a notice from the health unit read.

Trending Stories

“YRPH is following up with the close contacts of these COVID-19 confirmed cases. In addition, they have conducted a follow-up inspection of the facility reviewing and reinforcing infection prevention and control measures, physical distancing of employees and reaffirming the importance of employees not working while ill.”

Of the 30 cases, 24 involve residents of York Region.

