Alberta to streamline approvals for new private clinics to boost surgeries

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is proposing legislation that would accelerate approvals of private clinics in order to get more surgeries done.

It’s one of the changes proposed in Bill 30, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, which has been introduced in the house by Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

The bill would reduce what Shandro calls needless administrative duplication to get these clinics approved and complete more surgeries, such as those to remove cataracts, while still being paid for under the public health system.

1:06 Alberta resumes scheduled inpatient surgeries Alberta resumes scheduled inpatient surgeries

Shandro said the approval process currently can take up to two years and the red tape is a holdover from a time when there wasn’t one central health authority overseeing front-line care.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation would also allow different ways for physicians to be paid rather than just the current fee-for-service model.

And it would increase the number of public members on health professional college committees to 50 per cent from 25 per cent.

The province said the highlights of Bill 30, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, include:

Supporting and strengthening the work of the Health Quality Council of Alberta so it can drive health system improvements and positive change for patients and families

Increasing the number of public members on Health Professional Regulatory College councils to ensure Albertans have a stronger voice and greater role in professional oversight

Streamlining the approval process for chartered surgical facilities to operate so they can provide more high-quality, publicly funded surgeries to help reduce surgical wait times without compromising patient safety or quality of care

Making it easier for physicians to enter into alternative relationship plans for compensation

Enabling government to contract with a range of organizations to operate medical clinics so physicians can focus on providing patient care, rather than administration

Clarifying the role of Alberta Health Services as the province’s single health authority, with Covenant Health as a strategic partner and the largest faith-based health-care provider

Ensuring the Hospital Privileges Appeals Board continues to have a strong, qualified group of members to review grievances brought forward by medical staff against hospital boards

Clarifying COVID-19 quarantine requirements under the Public Health Act to clearly articulate that all international travellers must quarantine for 14 days while the related chief medical officer of health orders are in effect

The province said Bill 30 would repeal some legislation that no longer applies, since the bills were written when Alberta had multiple health regions.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News