8 drivers charged in Ottawa after ignoring Highway 417 construction closures: OPP

A portion of the Queensway in Ottawa has been closed since July 2 for work to replace the bridges over the O-Train Trillium Line tracks.
The closures were supposed to wrap up by 6 a.m. on Monday, but an update from the City of Ottawa’s traffic account on Twitter noted that while the new bridges were in place, work would continue.
A mid-morning update said the Queensway remained closed in both directions between Kirkwood and Bronson avenues.
Despite the past five days’ closures, some drivers have evidently been undeterred by detours in place.
OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed to Global News on Monday that, since construction started last Thursday, eight drivers were charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving on a closed highway.
The charge comes with a $110 fine.
“It’s a ticket and they are sent on their way, through the detour,” wrote Dickson in an email.
As of Monday mid-afternoon, there was no update as to when construction would wrap up on the Queensway.
