Crime

Winnipeg trio charged after police find well over $1M worth of illegal cigarettes

By Will Reimer Global News
Hundreds of cases of illegal cigarettes Ontario Provincial Police say they discovered during a traffic stop Sunday.
Three people from Winnipeg have a court date set after police in Ontario say they found some $1,600,000 worth of contraband tobacco.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report that officers pulled over two vehicles at separate stops Sunday on Highway 17, east of Dryden.

Read more: Traffic stop near Brandon finds 3.5 million illegal cigarettes, say RCMP

Police say an investigation of both vehicles turned up 386 cases of illegal cigarettes.

Kazi Islam, 40, Kabir Zaman, 33, and Nafis Khan, 23, of Winnipeg, and Sohan Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ont., were charged with one count each of trafficking in contraband tobacco.

Trending Stories

All four were released on a promise to appear. They’ll see the inside of an Ontario courtroom in September 2020.

RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids
