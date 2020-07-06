Winnipeg trio charged after police find well over $1M worth of illegal cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Winnipeg have a court date set after police in Ontario say they found some $1,600,000 worth of contraband tobacco.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report that officers pulled over two vehicles at separate stops Sunday on Highway 17, east of Dryden.

Police say an investigation of both vehicles turned up 386 cases of illegal cigarettes.

Kazi Islam, 40, Kabir Zaman, 33, and Nafis Khan, 23, of Winnipeg, and Sohan Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ont., were charged with one count each of trafficking in contraband tobacco.

All four were released on a promise to appear. They’ll see the inside of an Ontario courtroom in September 2020.

