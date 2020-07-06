Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Man’s body found after being swept up in Fraser River in Richmond, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Body of missing swimmer located in Fraser River
Richmond RCMP confirms they have recovered the body of a missing swimmer who was swept away in the Fraser River Sunday night.

Richmond RCMP have located the body of the man who went missing in the Fraser River Sunday night.

A 24-year-old Richmond man was swept away after going into the water to retrieve a football near Pier 73 by the Pacific Gateway Hotel on Cessna Drive, RCMP say.

He has now been identified by his family as Kory Conner Hedeo Nagata.

He couldn’t make it back to the dock and disappeared from view. Two bystanders tried to help him but were unable to help him before pulling themselves to safety.

Just before noon Monday, a body was recovered from the Fraser River in the area.

Trending Stories

Coast Guard and RCMP vessels as well as Richmond Fire Rescue helped in the search, which was called off around 1 a.m. Sunday. Frontline officers said search conditions Sunday night were excellent, with the water appearing still and calm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. RCMP seek help to identify human remains using 3D facial reconstruction

RCMP resumed the search Monday, using a drone and ATVs to look for the missing man. Just before noon, a body was recovered from the Fraser River.

In a release, RCMP said the unpredictable nature of the Fraser River during the runoff season appears to have played a significant role in this tragic incident. Hypothermia may also have been a factor. At this time, it is not clear whether alcohol was involved.

— With files from Jennifer Palma

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SearchCoast GuardFraser RiverRichmond RCMPMissing SwimmerFraser River swimmingMiddle Arm BridgeMissing swimmer RichmondSwimming missing Fraser River
Flyers
More weekly flyers