Man’s body found after being swept up in Fraser River in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP have located the body of the man who went missing in the Fraser River Sunday night.

A 24-year-old Richmond man was swept away after going into the water to retrieve a football near Pier 73 by the Pacific Gateway Hotel on Cessna Drive, RCMP say.

He has now been identified by his family as Kory Conner Hedeo Nagata.

He couldn’t make it back to the dock and disappeared from view. Two bystanders tried to help him but were unable to help him before pulling themselves to safety.

Just before noon Monday, a body was recovered from the Fraser River in the area.

Coast Guard and RCMP vessels as well as Richmond Fire Rescue helped in the search, which was called off around 1 a.m. Sunday. Frontline officers said search conditions Sunday night were excellent, with the water appearing still and calm.

In a release, RCMP said the unpredictable nature of the Fraser River during the runoff season appears to have played a significant role in this tragic incident. Hypothermia may also have been a factor. At this time, it is not clear whether alcohol was involved.

— With files from Jennifer Palma