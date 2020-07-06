Halifax Water precautionary boil water advisory still in effect after main break

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Water says a precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for several communities as its crews continue working to repair a broken water main.

The break occurred Friday near the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale.

The utility says in a release issued early this morning that water service is expected to be restored by noon Monday, and that until then some customers may continue to experience low, or no water pressure, as well as discoloured water.

The boil advisory was issued for customers in the Halifax-area communities of Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside, Lakeview and Lower Sackville.

The 3,500 affected residents should boil their tap water for two minutes prior to use for consumption or cleaning.

Halifax Water says that given the time required to obtain results from water tests, the earliest the boil advisory can be lifted is “at some point” today, though it may take longer.

James Campbell, a spokesman for the utility, said on Saturday that the boil advisory was very much a precaution and that there was no actual indication of there being anything wrong with the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.