4 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Four people face drug-related charges following the raid of a residence in Brighton, Ont., last week.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Butler Street West in Northumberland County on Thursday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

OPP say officers arrested four people and seized amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, heroin, cash and other drug trafficking-related items.

#OPPStreetCrime members from #NthldOPP & #PtboOPP seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and cash after a warrant execution on Butler Street West in @MunBrightON. 4 individuals arrested and charged as a result of the Drug trafficking investigation. #PublicSafety. ^kj pic.twitter.com/osQKSH86NJ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Jody Horvath, 37, Shannon O’Grady, 49, both of Brighton, and Phillip Simpson, 32, of Cramahe Township, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioid) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Simpson was additionally charged with two other counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (heroin and opioid).

Nicole Swan, 46, of Brighton, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

All four accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 9.

OPP say their emergency response team and uniform members assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

2:02 Feds give over $1.2 million to Elizabeth Fry Society of Peterborough to battle opioid crisis Feds give over $1.2 million to Elizabeth Fry Society of Peterborough to battle opioid crisis