Crime

4 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 10:30 am
Four people were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Northumberland County.
Four people were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Northumberland County. Northumberland OPP

Four people face drug-related charges following the raid of a residence in Brighton, Ont., last week.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Butler Street West in Northumberland County on Thursday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Read more: 240 pounds of cannabis seized, 2 Ottawa women arrested in Northumberland County

OPP say officers arrested four people and seized amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, heroin, cash and other drug trafficking-related items.

Jody Horvath, 37, Shannon O’Grady, 49, both of Brighton, and Phillip Simpson, 32, of Cramahe Township, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioid) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Simpson was additionally charged with two other counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (heroin and opioid).

Nicole Swan, 46, of Brighton, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

All four accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 9.

OPP say their emergency response team and uniform members assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

Fentanyl Drugs Cocaine Opioids Opioid Northumberland County Northumberland Northumberland OPP Brighton drug investigation Brighton drug bust
