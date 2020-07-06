Remembering Nick Cordero: friends pay tribute to the ‘kid that made it big’ on Broadway

Send this page to someone via email

Tributes poured in from friends, family members and fans worldwide a day after the death of Nick Cordero.

“Nick was that stereotypical success story that happened so very rarely,” said Tim Denis, a board of directors with the Hamilton Theatre Inc. (HTI). “But he was the epitome of, you know, they were the kid who made it big from Hamilton.”

Denis remembers the 15-year-old in a local version of The Boys from Syracuse put together by the HTI and says the six-foot Cordero could really sing and dance.

“When you were doing community theater, (and) trying to find guys who could do both, with Nick you really hit the mother lode,” Denis told Global News. “Nick, although he was pretty tall, actually had an incredible grace to him.”

The Hamilton-born Tony Award-nominated Cordero died on Sunday morning after a months-long battle with complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to wife Amanda Kloots.

“My darling husband passed away this morning,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday night. “He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

An alumnus from Westdale Secondary School in Hamilton, Cordero left the city to attend Ryerson University in Toronto before embarking on a music career that would eventually take him to Broadway for title roles in Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Bullets Over Broadway.

Fellow Rock of Ages co-star and Americal Idol semifinalist Constantine Maroulis said Cordero brought a “whole new energy” to the show when it started its 2010 off-Broadway run.

“I was skeptical meeting the new cast that I was going to spend the next couple of years on the road with,” Maroulis told Global News. “And Nick just had this coolness and this ease about him.”

Maroulis said he and Cordero “bonded from day one” and were roommates during a national tour.

“We are just, we’re just devastated, and our hearts are broken. Our hearts are broken,” said Maroulis.

On Thursday, during a pre-taped appearance on U.S. television, Kloots revealed the Broadway star would likely need a double lung transplant in his fight, saying there was a 99 per cent chance “he would be needing that.”

Kloots went on to say that Cordero’s body is “extremely weak” and that his muscles have atrophied.

“So he can’t move his body yet. He can still open his eyes. And when he is alert and awake, he’ll answer commands by looking up or down, yes or no questions,” she said.

Cordero’s hospitalization started in late March when he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai for what initially was believed to be pneumonia. He was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19, and battled complications including lung infections and septic shock.

Last month, Kloots said Cordero had been receiving antibiotics with the possibility of a stem cell treatment to address damage in his lungs.

The Ohio native, who updated her husband’s progress regularly on social media, said Cordero had to endure a medically-induced coma weeks after having his right leg amputated as a result of complications.

“You will NEVER be forgotten. You will be loved forever. I feel numb,” said fellow Hamilton-born actress and Broadway veteran Caissie Levy in a tweet.

“My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him and his art,” said Hamilton area MP and federal Minister of Labour Filomena Tassi in social media post.

Nick, my sweet friend, we grew up together in Hamilton, onstage & off. Doing shows, getting into trouble. Then grew together again because of NYC, @HelloDavidR & @amandakloots & our Broadway community. You will NEVER be forgotten. You will be loved forever. I feel numb. pic.twitter.com/7UqykVsK77 — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) July 6, 2020

I am sad to learn of the passing of celebrated performer Nick Cordero at age 41 after a difficult struggle with Covid-19. He was born and raised in #HamOnt, graduated from Westdale Secondary School. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and all who loved him and his art. — Filomena Tassi (@FilomenaTassi) July 6, 2020

Cordero’s last Instagram post was March 19 on Amanda Kloots birthday. The Broadway star paid tribute to his wife for making the world a “better place.”

“These days I’m counting my blessings. This one is top of the list,” Cordero said in the post. “To say I’m thankful for her is the greatest understatement. She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place.”

In an Instagram post, fellow Bullets Over Broadway star Zach Braff shared the last text he received from Cordero, which asked Braff to “lookout” for his wife and one-year-old son, Elvis, and promise “they will never want for anything.”

“I have honestly never known a kinder person. But COVID doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart,” said Braff.

Other notable personalities that shared their respects on social media Sunday night were actress and former teen idol, Hilary Duff, actor Alec Baldwin and Academy-Award winning actress Viola Davis.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Cordero’s wife and son had more than doubled its fund-raising goal as of Monday afternoon.

The page was launched in April with a fundraising goal of $400,000 and had raised more than $870,000 as of July 6.

“She needs to pay for the hospital bills, which are already starting to come,” campaign organizers said in a post.

In early May, Kloots expressed her thanks to the many who donated, saying she “cannot believe” the number of people who supported the cause.

“I want to THANK everyone on behalf of Nick as well for the incredible donations we have received! I am BLOWN AWAY and in disbelief,” said Kloots.

RIP Nick Cordero. 🎭💔😪 “Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” – William Shakespeare, Hamlethttps://t.co/CiUPFJ3wp9 pic.twitter.com/LxSySH5ia4 — Lyla Miklos (@lylamiklos) July 6, 2020

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020