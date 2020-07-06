Inspectors enforcing Cote-Saint-Luc, Que., mandatory mask bylaw after grace period ends

Send this page to someone via email

The grace period for Cote-Saint-Luc businesses is over when it comes to enforcing the Quebec city’s mandatory mask bylaw.

Inspectors will be visiting businesses and public spaces in the city, located on the island of Montreal, to make sure retailers are following through with the new regulations.

Masks are mandatory in all enclosed public spaces in Cote-Saint-Luc since July 1.

“It’s going really well,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said. Tweet This

Teams of workers from the city’s urban planning department will be inspecting apartments and condos for hand sanitizer dispensers and city signage.

Public Security will also be on hand to respond to calls regarding businesses not enforcing the bylaw.

Businesses could face penalties of $100 to $500 if found not toeing the line, according to the city.

Store owners like Chris Zang of Tabagie Saba, a convenience store inside the Quartier Cavendish mall, said he and his clients have been following the rules.

“We are following the law, if clients don’t have a mask I ask them to put one on if not I will sell them one,” Zang said.

While he agrees with the bylaw he says it puts a lot of responsibility on the store owner.

However, Zang says the majority of people in the mall have been sporting a face mask.

“I personally feel safer working out with a mask, than without. I appreciate people around me are also wearing a mask,” gym-goer Kathy Suzyn said.

Suzyn agrees with the city’s mandatory law and says other cities should have it in place.

“It’s a great thing for everyone,” Mike White said.

He sports his mask when going in and out but he says having to work out with a mask on in the gym is not ideal.

“Its like trying to breath through a damp rag,” White said. Tweet This

Cote-Saint-Luc is the only city in the province that has a mandatory mask law in place at the moment.

Quebec is making masks mandatory on public transit as of July 13 across the province to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus ahead of a possible second wave.

Officials have pushed wearing a mask in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible, but resisted making them mandatory for a number of reasons, including access.

While masks will only be obligatory on public transit, Legault said the province hasn’t ruled out making them mandatory in public spaces in the future.

