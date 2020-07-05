Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Game developer Ubisoft sees executive shake-up, begins process to deal with harassment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2020 5:27 pm
A Ubisoft logo seen during the Paris Games Week, in Paris, France, 30 October 2019.
A Ubisoft logo seen during the Paris Games Week, in Paris, France, 30 October 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

TORONTO — A Paris-based game software developer with offices in several Canadian cities is making changes in response to complaints against several executives, including a vice-president based in Toronto.

Ubisoft says Maxime Beland, its Toronto-based vice-president of editorial, has resigned and another unidentified employee in Toronto has been fired.

Read more: Ubisoft historian says company’s 3D Notre Dame Cathedral a reminder of beauty amid rebuild

Tommy Francois, a Paris-based vice-president of editorial and creative services, has been placed on disciplinary leave.

The two vice-presidents were part of a creative team that set the tone and direction of Ubisoft’s various games, which include the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise.

Trending Stories
Video game giant Ubisoft to open office in Winnipeg
Video game giant Ubisoft to open office in Winnipeg

Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot says in a public letter posted online that he has decided to “revise the composition” of its editorial department and transform its human resource processes.

Story continues below advertisement

Guillemot says Ubisoft will begin holding online sessions on Monday, moderated by external facilitators, in order to collect suggestions for improvement.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
UbisoftAssassin’s CreedUbisoft TorontoMaxime BelandTommy Francoisubisoft Assassin's Creedubisoft editorialubisoft harassmentYves Guillemot
Flyers
More weekly flyers