Tornado warnings in effect for Steinbach and Morden areas

This warning has ended.
Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for the areas of Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
A doppler RADAR is indicating the tornadic thunderstorm is moving toward the east at 30 km/h.
Storm slams Brandon
Residents are being advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
Threatening weather includes a roaring sound or funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground or flying debris.
